Polygon active users grow by 75,000 as DeFi boom continues By Cointelegraph

Polygon active users grow by 75,000 as DeFi boom continues
Polygon, a leading platform for scaling and infrastructure development, has attracted 75,000 new users over the past seven days, highlighting growing demand for layer-two decentralized applications.
The data, courtesy of DappRadar, shows that the top 20 Polygon decentralized applications, or DApps, were responsible for the increase. In this case, new users refer to active wallets interacting with Polygon DApps. The influx of new users brought in nearly $1 billion in volume.
