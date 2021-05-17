Polkadot announces Kusama is ‘finally ready to host parachains’ By Cointelegraph

Polkadot announces Kusama is ‘finally ready to host parachains’
Kusama, sister chain to Polkadot’s platform, is ready for the rollout of parachains on the network.
Polkadot and Kusama creator Gavin Wood today said in a blog post that Polkadot was entering the fourth and final phase of its mainnet launch, which involves deploying parachains to the Kusama network. According to Wood, the development arm behind Polkadot, Parity Technologies, had released an upgrade — Polkadot version 0.9 — for Kusama, which “is now finally ready to host parachains.”
