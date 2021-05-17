Paying minors in 2021 By Cointelegraph

‘Cash, candy or Bitcoin’: Paying minors in 2021
A Bloomberg contributor will be paying his son in exchange for chores above and beyond his usual scope, but he is seemingly unable to decide on the best means of payment.
In an opinion piece today, Eddie Yoon said he would pay his seventh grader 0.00055 Bitcoin (BTC) — roughly $23.50 at the time of publication — for the boy helping him with competitive pricing benchmarking for a rental property. Yoon said he gave his son Luke a choice of “cash, candy, or Bitcoin” for the work, closing the deal with a handshake.
