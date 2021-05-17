Oil eases as Asia’s COVID-19 restrictions dampen sentiment

Article content

TOKYO — Oil prices drifted lower on Monday after the recovery of a major U.S. pipeline network eased concerns over supply, though fresh restrictions in Asia sparked by surging COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment.

Gasoline shortages that have plagued the U.S. East Coast slowly eased on Sunday, with 1,000 more stations receiving supplies as Colonial Pipeline’s 5,500-mile (8,900-km) system recovered from a crippling cyberattack.

Brent crude oil futures fell 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.50 a barrel as of 0639 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude eased 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $65.28. Both were in positive territory earlier in the Asian session.

The two contracts jumped nearly 2.5% on Friday and managed to book a small gain last week, marking a third consecutive weekly increase.

“The market has no clear direction today though a new wave of restrictions to curb the pandemic in Asia is chilling the market mood,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

Investors remained cautious on worries that the highly transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in India is spreading to other countries.

Some Indian states said on Sunday they would extend COVID-19 lockdowns to help contain the pandemic, which has killed more than 270,000 people in the country. There are fears that the nation’s annual budget may fall flat as it did not account for a crippling second wave of COVID-19 infections.