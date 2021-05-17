NYDFS taps former DOJ attorney as deputy virtual currency chief By Cointelegraph

An attorney who has been working at New York’s Department of Financial Services, or NYDFS, since 2013, Brookes has served in key roles in the department’s Enforcement Division, Financial Frauds and Consumer Protection Division, and Consumer Protection and Financial Enforcement Division before becoming deputy virtual currency chief for its Research and Innovation Division in March. Prior to that, she worked as a trial attorney with the United States Department of Justice for five years, leading and participating in “complex white-collar investigations.”

Debra Brookes’ new role with the New York State Department of Financial Services may suggest more of a focus on regulation through enforcement.

