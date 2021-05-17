Novogratz Says Bitcoin Risks Remaining Under Pressure for Weeks

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Bitcoin is likely to remain under pressure for weeks after tumbling about 35% since hitting a record high last month, according to one of the biggest investors in the largest cryptocurrency.

“I think we are going to consolidate for a while, four to six weeks,” Michael Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital LP, said in an interview, calling a $40,000-to-$50,000 price range fair.

Bitcoin fell as low as $42,133 on Monday following a volatile weekend that saw Tesla CEO Elon Musk whipsaw investors with a series of tweets in the wake of his decision to stop accepting the coin for car purchases because of its environmental impact. Bitcoin’s digital ledger uses a worldwide network of computers to function, a process that’s become known as mining.

“I took his mining comments at face value,” Novogratz said. “I don’t think that’s Bitcoin-specific, that’s everything specific: The gold market, YouTube — all uses a lot of electricity. And Elon has businesses in clean energy.”

The cryptocurrency industry is looking at its Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG), and how to mitigate Bitcoin’s impact through things like carbon offset credits, he said.