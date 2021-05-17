Nicki Minaj Says Break From Music Has Been Good For Her

“It was soooo needed for me.”
The rapper, who last released an album in 2018, finally dropped new music this past week.
To celebrate the release of a reissue of her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty and the new song “Seeing Green,” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, Nicki took to Twitter to answer fan questions and got candid about her mental health, life with her son, and her new music.
When one fan asked if her hiatus affected her mental health in a good way, Nicki replied, “Great question. Yes. It was soooo needed for me. I appreciate u guys so much for waiting.”
“But yea, very much needed that zen for important bonding time w|my son, getting back fluid w|writing & smthn else I don’t want to discuss yet. If u know u know.”
Nicki welcomed her first son with husband Kenneth Petty in September and said that was part of the reason her next album took so long to complete.
“He hated rap music when he was in my tummy,” the rapper tweeted about being pregnant. “He’d kick rlly hard. But he was bopping a lil bit to #SeeingGreen b4 I released it.”
“While pregnant I could only play him soothing music like Enya/classical, etc. [and] he’d be more relaxed. It’s why I couldn’t rlly complete my album preggers.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!