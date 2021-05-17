Nick Jonas Gives Update On Bike Accident Hospitalization

“I’m feeling OK. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright,” he said during a recent episode of The Voice. “[I have] a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises.”
“I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am,” Jonas added.
The “Jealous” singer also told fellow coach Blake Shelton not to make him laugh because “it hurts” when he chuckles.
“You’re just trying to get sympathy votes on this show,” Shelton joked.
Jonas jokingly agreed with him and said his injury was all a “big elaborate plan.”
I’m just happy that Jonas is OK.
