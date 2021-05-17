Netflix: New releases this week in May – complete list

If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of everything coming to Netflix this week, look no further.
Over the course of the next seven days, the streaming service is bringing subscribers a selection of new titles, including a high-profile film, true-crime documentaries and a new-look version of Master of None led by Lena Waithe.
Find everything you’ll be able to add to your watchlist, should you so wish, below.
Original Titles
Movies
18 May
Sardar Ka Grandson
21 May
TV
19 May
Who Killed Sara? season two
20 May
Special season two
21 May
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season three
The Neighbor season two
23 May
Master of Nonepresents Moments of Love (season three)
Licenced Titles
Movies
17 May
Notting Hill
20 May
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
21 May
Strain
TV
18 May
SWAT (multiple seasons)
Documentary
19 May
The Last Days
20 May
Hating Peter Tatchell
22 May
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios
