Netflix: New releases this week in May – complete list

If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of everything coming to Netflix this week, look no further.

Over the course of the next seven days, the streaming service is bringing subscribers a selection of new titles, including a high-profile film, true-crime documentaries and a new-look version of Master of None led by Lena Waithe.

Find everything you’ll be able to add to your watchlist, should you so wish, below.

Original Titles

Movies

18 May

Sardar Ka Grandson

21 May

Army of the Dead

TV

19 May

Who Killed Sara? season two

20 May

Special season two

21 May

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season three

The Neighbor season two

23 May

Master of Nonepresents Moments of Love (season three)

Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie take centre stage in new ‘Master of None’ (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Licenced Titles

Movies

17 May

Notting Hill

20 May

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

21 May

Strain

TV

18 May

SWAT (multiple seasons)

Documentary

19 May

The Last Days

20 May

Hating Peter Tatchell

22 May

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios

