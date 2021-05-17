Mobile crypto ‘mining’ app possibly connected to personal data leak By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Mobile crypto ‘mining’ app possibly connected to personal data leak

Pi Network, a cryptocurrency mining app for mobile users, may have been connected to 17GB worth of personal data leaks, a Vietnamese news outlet reported on Monday.

The treasure trove of personal data was apparently taken from the Know Your Customer checks of users of Pi Network, according to the person who posted it to hacker hangout RaidForums on Thursday.