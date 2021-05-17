Mindy Kaling Photographed Wearing Wedding Ring

“I look really good in white.” — Kelly Kapoor
There I was, a mere 14 minutes ago, minding my own business when I came across some photos of Mindy Kaling wearing a CERTAIN RING on a CERTAIN FINGER!
In case that was a little too glib, I am, in fact, referring to a diamond ring on her ring finger:
This was my initial reaction when I saw these photos:
Now, I will say that Mindy hasn’t announced anything — whether she’s married or, if she is, who she’s married to…
…and whether or not that person is BJ Novak.
Maybe she just really liked the ring and wanted to wear it on that finger! Who’s to say!
Though, I’ll leave you with this:
