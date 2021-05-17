Mexico says U.S. voiced farm, investment concerns in trade meeting By Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The United States raised concerns with Mexico over agricultural issues and investment during a meeting of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Free Trade Commission, the Mexican Economy Ministry said on Monday.

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed auto sector rules of origin, U.S. probes into Mexican agriculture products, Mexico’s labor reform and collaboration on environmental issues, the ministry said in a statement.

