Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Fun Facts

1.
To start, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stars as Devi in Netflix’s original series Never Have I Ever. This also happens to be her first major on-screen role.
2.
She was born on December 29, 2001.
3.
If you didn’t know already, the young actor has Canadian roots. She was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
4.
After seeing Mindy Kaling’s tweet about an open call audition, the newcomer decided to go for it despite have no professional acting experience. She ultimately beat out more than 15,000 people for the part.
5.
She’s active on social media and has 1.3 million followers on Instagram.
6.
One of the last things she does before she catches some ZZZs? Scroll through TikTok, of course.
7.
When it was the last day of shooting Never Have I Ever‘s first season, Mindy Kaling gave the actor some helpful advice as she embarks on her budding career.
8.
She teamed up with Gillette Venus to bring more than 250 different skin representations to Animal Crossing.
9.
She’s approximately 5’6″ IRL.
10.
She celebrated the one year anniversary of Never Have I Ever‘s release with a heartwarming tweet to mark the occassion.
11.
When it comes to Hogwarts houses, she reps Gryffindor with pride.
12.
She’s a doggo lover and has posted snapshots of her furry friend on IG a few times.
13.
She also rocks a pretty rad nose piercing.
14.
She was nominated for Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2021.
16.
In May 2021, she helped raise money in a virtual fundraiser to support India’s COVID-19 relief.
17.
Her goal is to bring more representation for the South Asian community to the big screen.
18.
In August 2020, she worked with Tazo tea on the Routine Reboot campaign that highlighted the personal routines of artists, athletes and more.
19.
Finally, she will be returning for Season 2 of Never Have I Ever when it premieres on Netflix in July 2021.
Have you watched Never Have I Ever? Let us know what you think of the show in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!