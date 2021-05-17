Litecoin Climbs 12% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 12% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $302.894 by 23:42 (03:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 12.23% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 5.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $20.351B, or 0.98% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $279.000 to $307.346 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 12.9%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.329B or 3.21% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $262.3621 to $393.9380 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 27.88% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $44,726.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.55% on the day.

was trading at $3,378.67 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.81%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $840.060B or 40.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $393.448B or 18.86% of the total cryptocurrency market value.