Lily James As Pam Anderson In Red Baywatch Bathing Suit

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Good job, casting people!

The resemblances are uncanny.

But now there are pics of Lily James in the iconic red bathing suit from Pam’s Baywatch days and IT’S UNREAL.


Amco, Scla, Sanc / BACKGRID

The pics are expensive so we only have one and I’m just gonna keep posting it becase it’s nuts how much Lily looks like Pam.


Amco, Scla, Sanc / BACKGRID

This is the actual Pam Anderson from back in the day:


Kypros / Getty Images, / ©Pearson All-American Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection.


And this is Lily (left) with Pam (right).


Amco, Scla, Sanc / BACKGRID, / ©Pearson All-American Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection.


Identical.


Amco, Scla, Sanc / BACKGRID

Seth Rogen is also in this show by the way. And he plays a character who dresses really awesome.

I’ll be watching obviously. BYE.

