Lily James As Pam Anderson In Red Baywatch Bathing Suit

Good job, casting people!
The resemblances are uncanny.
But now there are pics of Lily James in the iconic red bathing suit from Pam’s Baywatch days and IT’S UNREAL.
The pics are expensive so we only have one and I’m just gonna keep posting it becase it’s nuts how much Lily looks like Pam.
This is the actual Pam Anderson from back in the day:
And this is Lily (left) with Pam (right).
Identical.
Seth Rogen is also in this show by the way. And he plays a character who dresses really awesome.
I’ll be watching obviously. BYE.
