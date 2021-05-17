Lili Reinhart Feels “Defeated” By Her Depression

“Some days, like today, it can feel intolerable.”
In a recent post shared on her Instagram story, the Riverdale star opened up further about her mental health.
“Some days, I feel really defeated by my depression,” she wrote. “It’s an exhausting battle that I’ve been fighting for 11 years, and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable.”
Then the 24-year-old spoke directly to her fans who also experience depression.
“This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it’s okay to have days where you don’t want to fight anymore.”
“You don’t need to justify your mental health to anyone. Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations.”
The actor ended her message by offering encouragement.
“Remember you are always worth fighting for. And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day,” she concluded.
Thank you for your vulnerability, Lili. I’m sure it helps others to realize they’re not alone. Sending you light and love!
