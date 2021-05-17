Leading B2B NFT Platform Epik Prime Announces Private Round Raise By CoinQuora



Leading B2B NFT Platform Epik Prime Announces Private Round Raise



Epik Prime, the global leader in creating branded digital items for businesses through collaborations and crossovers, announces the successful closing of its private round.

More so, this collaboration includes top blockchain venture capital firms such as LD Capital, Signum, DAO Maker, and Animoca Brands. Apart from this, Epik Prime’s rise also involves prominent investors like Roger Ver, Charles Read from Rarestone Capital, and Executives from the Softbank (OTC:) Vision Fund, Grasshopper, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:).

Consequently, this raise will further enhance Epik Prime’s position as the world leader producing B2B NFT content. This is all possible by connecting global entertainment brands to many distribution channels such as mainstream crypto-based video games and NFT marketplaces.

While the NFT market has exploded in recent months, the majority of NFTs being s…

