Laura Donnelly From The Nevers Theater Roles

From The Ferryman to Romeo & Juliet, Laura Donnelly has done it all.

If you’ve been keeping up with HBO’s Victorian sci-fi drama The Nevers, then of course you know about Laura Donnelly.


The Irish actor stars in the series as Amalia True, one of the “Touched,” who has the ability to see the near future.

And if you’re a longtime Laura Donnelly fan, you might also recognize her from theater. Laura — who has been in several productions in addition to her TV and movie roles — has a big heart for the stage, which she often shares on Instagram: “I can’t wait to be back in one again — on stage or in the audience, either would be wonderful,” she wrote in a post on World Theatre Day.

So, if you have a love for Laura Donnelly AND the theater world, here’s what you should know about some of her previous roles on stage:

1.

Laura Donnelly in The Ferryman


Laura played Caitlin Carney and won Best Actress for The Ferryman at the Olivier Awards in 2018. She was also nominated for a Tony Award in 2019 for her performance.

2.

Laura Donnelly in The Wasp


Laura played Heather in this comedy/drama, described as “dark and gritty” in her own words, which played at Trafalgar Studios in London.

3.

Laura Donnelly in The River


Laura played The Other Woman in The River, her Broadway debut, and worked alongside costars Cush Jumbo and Hugh Jackman.

4.

Laura Donnelly in Tutto Bene Mamma?


Laura played a single mother in this production at The Print Room. As part of the experience, the show took place in total darkness so the audience couldn’t actually see the cast.

5.

Laura Donnelly in Philadelphia, Here I Come!


Laura played Kate Doogan in this 1964 Irish drama at Donmar Warehouse.

6.

Laura Donnelly in Judgement Day


Laura played Anna in this psychological thriller at the Almeida Theater.

7.

Laura Donnelly in Romeo & Juliet


Laura starred alongside Nicholas Shaw, who played Romeo, in this classic Shakespeare play.

8.

Laura Donnelly in A Midsummer Night’s Dream


Here’s Laura Donnelly as Hermia and Nicholas Shaw as Lysander for A Midsummer Night’s Dream, re-imagined for everyone aged 6 and over, at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

9.

Laura Donnelly in Dancing at Lughnasa


10.

And finally: Laura Donnelly in A Boston Marriage


Laura played Catherine in this 19th century play for B*Spoke/Project Theatre Dublin — and according to the Times, this was her first theater role.

From the screen to the stage, Laura Donnelly ~clearly~ has a ton of talent, and I can’t wait to see what she does next!

What’s your favorite Laura Donnelly role so far? Let us know in the comments below!

