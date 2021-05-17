KKR to Buy Sustainability Consultancy ERM From Canada Funds

Article content

(Bloomberg) — KKR & Co. has agreed to buy sustainability consultancy ERM Group Inc. at a time when the business world is paying ever-closer attention to green issues amid pressure from investors.

The private equity firm has acquired a majority stake in ERM from Canada’s Omers Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management Corp., according to a statement Monday confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. ERM’s management team and partners will remain minority investors.

Financial details were not disclosed. The deal values ERM at about $2.7 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

“This long-term partnership with KKR will allow us to expand and accelerate our client impact, and bring new capabilities and technologies to the business of sustainability,” Keryn James, ERM’s chief executive officer, said in the statement.

ERM advises companies in industries from mining to manufacturing on the environmental and social impact of their operations. The group employs more than 5,500 people in over 40 countries. Omers and Aimco bought ERM in 2015 for $1.7 billion, including debt, from Charterhouse Capital Partners.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com