Kim Kardashian Buys $25,000 Janet Jackson Outfit

Bradly Lamb
The festivities kicked off a few days early when Janet announced she would be auctioning off memorabilia from her life to benefit Compassion International.


The non-profit organization serves as “a global child-advocacy ministry that partners with churches around the world to release children from spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty.”

“Can’t believe this will be the last time I’ll see some of these items, but it’s for a good cause,” Janet wrote while announcing the auction.

Hey u guys. I’ve partnered with @JuliensAuctions to sell over 1000 items from my career &amp; personal treasures. A portion of the proceeds will go to @compassion International 🤍. Can’t believe this will be the last time I’ll see some of these items, but it’s for a good cause 🙏🏽


Following the event, Julien’s Auctions announced that the outfit had been purchased for $25,000 by a mystery buyer.

SOLD for $25,000! A custom-made top with a pair of black pants, both worn by Janet Jackson in her 1993 award-winning “If” music video. Sold in our “Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” auction at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn! w/ @JanetJackson


It turns out that mystery buyer was Kim Kardashian, herself, who revealed her auction winnings on Janet’s birthday.

“Happy birthday queen! For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this on juliens_auctions,” Kim wrote on her Instagram story.

Of course Janet had to write back, posting, “Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me.”

This actually isn’t the first time that Kim has purchased a piece of memorabilia from the Jackson family!


The $65,000 jacket was altered to fit their daughter North and given to her as a Christmas gift, although the little girl has yet to be seen wearing the jacket.

Only time will tell if Kim will actually be wearing Janet’s iconic outfit!

