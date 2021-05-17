Italy leads euro zone bond selloff on ECB unease, politics

Article content

LONDON — Italian borrowing costs rose on Monday to the highest in over eight months, leading a selloff across the euro zone on concerns over Italy’s reform path and the possibility that the ECB might slow the pace of its bond-buying stimulus in coming months.

Investors are increasingly pricing the possibility that economic recovery, fueled by rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollouts could encourage the European Central Bank to slow the pace of its emergency PEPP bond purchases.

Italy, a big beneficiary of ECB asset purchases, bore the brunt of selling. Its 10-year yields rose 6 bps to 1.14% . That was on top of a 16 bps increase last week, while the gap over German peers widened to 123.65 bps, the widest since late-2020.

Selling was exacerbated by weekend comments from Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy’s right-wing League party, that Prime Minister Mario Draghi will be unable to enact key reforms demanded by the European Union because his unity government is too divided.

The selloff spread across the bloc, with France’s 10-year bond yield above 0.3% for the first time since March 2020 . German yields rose 2 bps to -0.11%, heading towards the near two-year peaks hit last week .

“The euro zone government bond market is generally in bad shape, especially for longer-dated pick-up paper, with France and SSAs (Sovereign Supranational Agency bonds) suffering as well, and Bunds,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Christoph Rieger.