Iranian crypto miners using household energy will face large fines By Cointelegraph

Iranian crypto miners using household energy will face large fines
The Iranian government continues to closely monitor the cryptocurrency mining industry by initiating new measures against home crypto miners, according to a new report.
Mostafa Rajabi, a spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Energy, said that crypto mining with household electricity is not legal and, thus, home miners will have to pay heavy fines if discovered, local news agency The Tehran Times reported Sunday.
