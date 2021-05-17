Investors increase Exxon holdings as activists’ pressure push shares higher

Article content

BOSTON — A number of prominent investment managers were so convinced that newcomer activist investor Engine No. 1 could successfully push for changes at Exxon Mobil Corp that they added to their holdings in the oil company in the first months of 2021.

Fidelity Management & Research Company, which oversees nearly $5 trillion in retirement and college savings accounts, as well as hedge funds Millennium Management and Laurion Capital Management made sizable purchases during the first quarter, regulatory filings show. Hedge fund D.E. Shaw, which was also engaging with Exxon management, also increased its holdings, the filings show.

Banking giants Bank of America Global Research and Mellon Investments also added to their holdings, the filings show.

These investors welcomed the roughly 34% gain in Exxon’s share price during the first 12 weeks of 2021, after months of watching the stock slide to a low of $31.11 in late October. The company was removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August as many speculated that a dividend cut was coming.

By early December Engine No. 1, a $250 million hedge fund, had invested some $40 million in Exxon and was publicly criticizing the oil major for lagging behind in its approach to lower-carbon energy and for poor returns on past fossil fuel investments. For the first time ever, climate change was playing a major role in the election of directors at a big U.S. company.