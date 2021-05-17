Investment firms bet on stocks hit by Archegos unwind

Article content

Several investment firms in North America and the UK purchased shares in the first quarter of companies that plummeted after the meltdown of Archegos Capital Management, regulatory filings revealed.

Soros Fund Management and hedge funds HG Vora Capital Management and Coatue Management entered into positions in media stock ViacomCBS Inc after disclosing no holdings in the previous quarter, the quarterly filings covering the three months to the end of March showed.

The so-called 13F filings do not disclose the date the purchase was made but give a snapshot of what fund managers owned at the end of the quarter.

Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, was highly exposed to ViacomCBS, whose shares plummeted in March, leaving the hedge fund facing a huge margin call from its prime broker banks. Global banks lost nearly $10 billion from the Archegos implosion.

Archegos’ prime brokers in March were forced to sell large blocks of shares of ViacomCBS, media peer Discovery Inc and Chinese search giant Baidu in the first quarter.

ViacomCBS plunged 57% in March while Discovery dropped 44% and Baidu fell 30%. All proved popular buying choices for hedge funds in the first quarter.