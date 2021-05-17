ICarly Condemns Racism After Hateful Messages To New Star

Miranda Cosgrove and the cast of iCarly are speaking out after a new co-star was sent racist messages in an online attack.
Laci Mosley, who will portray Carly’s roommate and best friend Harper in the upcoming reboot, began receiving racist comments shortly after the series premiere date was revealed.
Carly’s best friend Sam was previously portrayed by Jennette McCurdy, who opted not to return for the revival, and many of the hateful comments were racist reactions to a Black actor portraying Carly’s new best friend.
After receiving an influx of racist comments, Laci decided to speak out about the situation.
“I’m playing Harper on iCarly. I’m not replacing Sam. Jennette McCurdy is a very wonderful person…Get the fuck out of my comments with this fucking racist ass bullshit. You will be blocked,” Laci said in an Instagram story.
“I’ve been deleting and blocking people, but I can’t be bothered anymore…I feel silly being upset by racism cause it’s just how this terrible planet is, but sometimes it still catches me off guard,” Laci wrote.
She later revealed that her younger sister had even come across several racist TikTok videos spreading a hateful message about Laci’s appearance on the show.
Following Laci’s social media posts, Paramount+ and iCarly stepped in and collectively shared a statement absolutely condemning the racist attacks.
“iCarly are proud to be racially diverse, not only in our crew but our cast. We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our iCarly cast, and it is not acceptable,” the statement reads.
“Please think about your words, and take time to understand how what you say can impact other people. Thank you,” the statement concluded.
Miranda, as well as cast and crew including Jerry Trainor, also shared the statement to their Instagram.
In response to the message, Laci added, “I really feel taken care of at my job. They are the best people.”
And in a final note, she wrote, “Y’all at home being racist I’m out here being blessed. ✌🏾”
The iCarly reboot is set to premiere June 17 on Paramount+.
TV and Movies
