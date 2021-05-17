Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble postponed for a second time

Article content

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE — A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore due to open on May 26 has been postponed for a second time, officials said on Monday, after a spike in cases in Singapore derailed the plan for quarantine-free travel between the financial hubs.

The bubble was initially slated to begin in November last year but was called off after a rise in cases in Hong Kong. Under the plan, travelers would have to test negative for COVID-19 before departure and on arrival to move freely between the cities.

Hong Kong and Singapore have been largely successful in keeping the virus at bay over the past year with strict border controls and effective tracing of infections but new cases in Singapore this month have dashed hopes for the air travel bubble (ATB).

“In light of the recent increase in unlinked community cases, Singapore is unable to meet the criteria to start the Singapore-Hong Kong ATB,” Singapore’s Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

But both sides remained committed to launching the bubble safely, it said. The Hong Kong government said another announcement would come on or before June 13.

Singapore announced on Friday its strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities for months due to a rise in community infections in recent days.