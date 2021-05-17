HK stocks end higher as techs track Wall Street bounce

Article content

SHANGHAI — Hong Kong stocks closed firmer on Monday, as tech and materials firms tracked Wall Street strength, while investors appeared to show scant reaction to China’s lackluster economic data.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.6%, to 28,194.09, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0%, to 10,503.84 points.

** Wall Street closed higher in a broad rally on Friday, an upbeat conclusion to whipsaw week of buying and selling as signs of a rebounding economy squared off against mounting inflation jitters.

** The position of the Hong Kong stock market for domestic investors’ gateway to overseas assets will not be changed for quite a long time, as most of leading tech firms that represent and benefit from China’s economic transformation and upgrade are listed in the Asian financial hub, Guosheng Securities said in a report.

** Leading the gains on Monday, the Hang Seng tech index and the Hang Seng materials index climbed 1.8% and 2.7%, respectively.

** Meituan, Baidu and Tencent ended up 4.2%, 3.9% and 3%, respectively.

** It’s a good time to buy Hong Kong stocks due to the still loose global liquidity conditions, yuan appreciation and continued mainland inflows to the island city, the brokerage added.