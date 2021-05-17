High Liquidity Level Should Help QuantumScape Investors Be Patient By StockNews



© Reuters. High Liquidity Level Should Help QuantumScape Investors Be Patient



After a strong downdraft in the QuantumScape (QS) stock price, it’s tough to hang on for the long haul. Yet, the company’s outlook offers some hope.Let’s not mince words here. It requires a great deal of patience to invest in solid-state electric-vehicle battery maker QuantumScape QS>. There are currently a number of QS stock investors holding the bag after a strong recent downtrend.

On top of that, Wall Street analysts don’t expect QuantumScape to have any sales until 2024. Surely, that’s a hard pill for some investors to swallow.

What we need to bear in mind is that QuantumScape is a development-stage company. In other words, investing in the company means having a vision for the future rather than focusing too much on the present.

Continue reading on StockNews