Here’s how Bitcoin’s intraday volatility complicates leverage trading By Cointelegraph

Here’s how Bitcoin’s intraday volatility complicates leverage trading
The crypto sector is in a bull market, and frequent evidence comes from anonymous traders who post their five-, six- and seven-figure investment returns as screenshots on Crypto Twitter.
This condition creates a FOMO-like situation where everyone gets greedy. The temptation to boost potential earnings by twenty times or more is often irresistible for most novice traders.
