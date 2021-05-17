Harley’s shares hit 3-year high on EU-US trade truce

Article content

CHICAGO — Harley-Davidson Inc’s shares soared to their highest level in over three years on Monday after the European Union decided to suspend a planned increase in retaliatory tariffs on the company’s motorcycles as part of a partial trade truce with the United States.

The EU had threatened to double the tariffs on Harley motorcycles, American-made whiskey and power boats to 50% on June 1 in retaliation for steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.

The European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, said on Monday it would suspend the planned hike of retaliatory tariffs for up to six months.

Harley’s shares gained 8.5% on Monday to $51.73, their highest level since January 2018.

While the company welcomed the truce, it plans to continue legal challenges to an EU ruling that revoked a concession allowing it to ship bikes from facilities outside the United States at a tariff rate of 6%.

“This is the first step in the right direction in a dispute not of our making,” said Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz. “Harley-Davidson employees, dealers, stakeholders and motorcycles have no place in this trade war.”

Harley’s bikes are now subjected to a 25% retaliatory tariff, increasing the overall duty on its bikes shipped to the European Union to 31%.