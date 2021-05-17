Harbourfront CEO named one of Canada’s Top 50 Investment Industry Leaders of 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harbourfront Wealth Management (“Harbourfront” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian-owned independent advisory firm, today shares that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Danny Popescu, has been named to Wealth Professional’s highly coveted 2021 Hot List as one of Canada’s top 50 leaders.

The awards program is celebrating its seventh year, recognizing leaders for their contributions in steering and shaping Canada’s investment industry. Mr. Popescu is being recognized for his commitment to growing the Company in the tumultuous year of 2020 and in addition, for pioneering new extensions of the business such as the Harbourfront Technology Hub, a multi-faceted technology solutions platform that provides advisors with the means to be more agile and operate on a larger scale.

“This year’s Wealth Professional Hot List recognizes 50 of those individuals for the mark they and their organizations made on the wealth management landscape, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic dominated the conversation,” says Wealth Professional Magazine.

“[These] men and women are being recognized for [their] ability to adapt to the conditions and a commitment to constant innovation.”

Popescu says, “I am honoured to receive this award and would like to stress that our accomplishments are a result of Harbourfront’s head office team who is dedicated to our clients and advisory teams, thus I would like to dedicate this award to the entire team for contributing to the formation of Harbourfront’s unique and flourishing ecosystem.”

Popescu founded the Harbourfront Group of Companies in 2013 after identifying gaps that existed in the marketplace for seasoned and entrepreneurial advisors, and their clients.

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Harbourfront Wealth Management (“Harbourfront”) is a Canadian-owned independent advisory firm servicing growth-oriented advisors and high-net-worth clients. Founded in 2013, Harbourfront is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, and has a rapidly growing branch network of 22 branches across Canada. Harbourfront’s parent company Harbourfront Wealth Holdings Inc. has multiple business interests including ownership in a sub-advised Canadian Asset Management firm specializing in alternative investments, as well as US presence through its ownership of Harbourfront Wealth America.

