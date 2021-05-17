Hannah Montana’s Morgan York Shared Why She Quit Acting

“I think I wildly underestimated how much of an uproar would be made.”
Morgan York quit acting over a decade ago, and now she’s finally explaining why.
The former actor, who you may recognize as Sarah from Hannah Montana or her role in Cheaper By The Dozen, took a step back from the spotlight after the Disney Channel series concluded.
On her TikTok account, Morgan explained that when Hannah Montana wrapped, she realized acting just wasn’t fun anymore.
“I started acting when I was nine and from the beginning, my mom told me, ‘The second this becomes not fun or you want to stop, you can stop,'” Morgan explained.
She added, “I never expected it to be a lifetime thing. I even remember as a kid trying to imagine myself as an adult actor and just not seeing it. I saw myself stopping acting at the very least when I started college and then just never going back.”
“It wasn’t fun anymore. My passion for acting did not outweigh all the costs, like all the time you have to spend away from loved ones on sets and the constant scrutiny from people watching you,” Morgan continued.
Morgan noted that she also “wildly underestimated” the “uproar” she would face when she decided to leave acting and had no idea people would actually want to know why she quit.
Leaving acting behind, Morgan was able to pursue her preferred passion for writing fiction — and she’s is already working on her seventh fantasy novel.
As for whether or not she keeps in contact with her former co-stars, Morgan says she hasn’t talked to any of them since 2010, but she really doesn’t mind.
For now, Morgan is focused on her job at a publishing house and getting her own works published. You can read a sample of her books here!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!