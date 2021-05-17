Halsey Shares Bare Baby Bump In Another Adorable Post

The music artist told the world they are expecting their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin in the cutest way, posing in a rainbow crop top with the caption, “surprise!”
Since then, they’ve shared occasional photos of their changing body, keeping fans apprised of their pregnancy journey.
This weekend, Halsey gifted the internet with another bare bump picture this time featuring their adorable dog as well.
Halsey has spoken openly about their pregnancy, previously shutting down rumors the pregnancy was unplanned and questioning why it’s okay for people to “speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception?”
Now, Halsey’s taking in every second of their changing body.
“Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!