Goldman to launch Marcus UK robo-adviser early next year

LONDON — Goldman Sachs will launch an app for UK users of its digital bank Marcus over the following weeks and plans to offer automated investment management to clients in the country by the first quarter of next year.

The U.S. bank has attracted just over $30 billion in UK deposits since launching a savings account in 2018, accounting for 30% of Marcus’s deposits globally, Des McDaid, the head of Marcus UK, told Reuters.

“We are pivoting more into an investment and wealth provider rather than a full service digital bank,” he said.

“We have been delighted with how fast and how quickly we have grown. The challenge now is how do we repeat the formula we used for savings to offer our customers an accessible platform for investing products.”

Goldman is shifting the focus of Marcus UK to wealth management to stay within UK banking rules which demand retail deposits totalling more than 25 billion pounds ($35 billion) be ring-fenced.

Ring-fencing would require Marcus UK to become a separate legal entity and restrict how much capital could be shared with the rest of Goldman’s business in the country.

Goldman Sachs opened Marcus in the United States in 2016 to diversify its revenue and funding sources by offering savings accounts and personal loans to retail customers. It has been expanding the range of U.S. services, including checking accounts and a credit card with Apple Inc.