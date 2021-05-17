Goldman hires Uber executive to run its consumer bank By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) hired a top executive from Uber Technologies (NYSE:) Inc to lead its consumer banking business, the bank said in a memo on Monday.

Peeyush Nahar joins Goldman as the global head of its consumer business, which includes its online bank, Marcus. At Uber, he was vice president of technology.

Nahar takes over Goldman’s fledgling consumer business at a time of turnover in the division that Chief Executive David Solomon has identified as a key area of growth for the bank.

He is the third global head of consumer banking since last September, when Harit Talwar stepped aside to become division chairman, giving the top job to Omer Ismail. Ismail officially took over in January, but soon left for a position at Walmart (NYSE:) Inc’s fintech venture.

A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

