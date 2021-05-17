Gold prices at 3-1/2-month high on weaker dollar, inflation anxiety

Article content

Gold prices on Tuesday rose to their

highest in more than three months as a weaker U.S. dollar and

grwoing inflationary pressure lifted bullion’s appeal as an

inflation hedge.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,868.89 per ounce by

0101 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 1 in early Asian

trade.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,869.40 per ounce.

* The dollar teetered near multi-month lows against

European currencies. A weaker greenback makes gold more

appealing for other currency holders.

* Recent economic readings out of the United States have

sparked concerns over rising inflation and raised bets over an

earlier-than-expected Federal Reserve rate hike.

* Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday

reiterated his view that he does not expect interest rates to

rise until next year.

* Gold tends to benefit from lower interest rate environment

as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding

bullion.

* Investors now await minutes of the U.S. Fed’s last

meeting, due on Wednesday, for more cues on the U.S. central

bank’s monetary policy.

* Japan’s economy shrank more than expected in the first

quarter as the slow vaccine rollout and a resurgence in COVID-19

infections hit consumption.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed

exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.7% to 1,035.93

tonnes on Monday from 1,028.36 tonnes in the prior session.

* Palladium gained 0.3% to $2,911 per ounce, silver

rose 0.2% to $28.23 and platinum edged 0.2% higher

to $1,242.27.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Claimant Count Unemployment Change April

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate March

0900 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q1

1230 US Housing Starts Number April

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry

Jacob-Phillips)