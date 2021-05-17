Gold prices at 3-1/2-month high on weaker dollar, inflation anxiety

Article content
Gold prices on Tuesday rose to their
highest in more than three months as a weaker U.S. dollar and
grwoing inflationary pressure lifted bullion’s appeal as an
inflation hedge.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,868.89 per ounce by
0101 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 1 in early Asian
trade.
* U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,869.40 per ounce.
* The dollar teetered near multi-month lows against
European currencies. A weaker greenback makes gold more
appealing for other currency holders.
* Recent economic readings out of the United States have
sparked concerns over rising inflation and raised bets over an
earlier-than-expected Federal Reserve rate hike.
* Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday
reiterated his view that he does not expect interest rates to
rise until next year.
* Gold tends to benefit from lower interest rate environment
as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion.
* Investors now await minutes of the U.S. Fed’s last
meeting, due on Wednesday, for more cues on the U.S. central
bank’s monetary policy.
* Japan’s economy shrank more than expected in the first
quarter as the slow vaccine rollout and a resurgence in COVID-19
infections hit consumption.
* SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.7% to 1,035.93
tonnes on Monday from 1,028.36 tonnes in the prior session.
* Palladium gained 0.3% to $2,911 per ounce, silver
rose 0.2% to $28.23 and platinum edged 0.2% higher
to $1,242.27.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 UK Claimant Count Unemployment Change April
0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate March
0900 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q1
1230 US Housing Starts Number April
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)