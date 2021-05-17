Gold extends rally as dollar weakness, inflation jitters lift appeal

Article content
Gold prices extended gains on Tuesday,
hitting their highest level in more than three-and-a-half
months, as a weaker U.S. dollar and growing inflationary
pressure bolstered the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,868.27 per ounce by 0314
GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 29 at $1,873.41
earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures were steady at
$1,868.30.
“Gold ETFs have actually started to pick up again this
month, which is positive because the market is reading higher
inflation, at least over the short term,” said Stephen Innes,
managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
“If the dollar continues to weaken, gold could catch fire,
but much of this in Asia is pretty muted. The real key here is
how gold is going to perform to London open.”
The dollar index slipped 0.1% to hit a one-week low
against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other
currency holders.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.7% to 1,035.93 tonnes
on Monday, their highest since late-March.
In the wake of rising prices in the United States, minutes
of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting due on Wednesday
are expected to provide further clarity on the central bank’s
monetary policy outlook and policymakers’ view on inflation.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan on Monday reiterated his
view that he does not expect interest rates to rise until next
year.
“Prices of gold contracts have broken through a major
resistance trendline sloping down from the $2,000 highs,” Avtar
Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in
a note.
“If gold longs are able to convincingly push prices higher,
it is very likely that bulls would gun for the $1,950 level.”
Elsewhere, silver jumped 0.8% to $28.40 per ounce,
after hitting its highest since Feb. 2 earlier in the session.
Palladium gained 0.4% to $2,911.63 and platinum
climbed 0.1% to $1,241.
