Gold extends rally as dollar weakness, inflation jitters lift appeal

Gold prices extended gains on Tuesday,

hitting their highest level in more than three-and-a-half

months, as a weaker U.S. dollar and growing inflationary

pressure bolstered the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,868.27 per ounce by 0314

GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 29 at $1,873.41

earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures were steady at

$1,868.30.

“Gold ETFs have actually started to pick up again this

month, which is positive because the market is reading higher

inflation, at least over the short term,” said Stephen Innes,

managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“If the dollar continues to weaken, gold could catch fire,

but much of this in Asia is pretty muted. The real key here is

how gold is going to perform to London open.”

The dollar index slipped 0.1% to hit a one-week low

against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other

currency holders.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest

gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.7% to 1,035.93 tonnes

on Monday, their highest since late-March.

In the wake of rising prices in the United States, minutes

of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting due on Wednesday

are expected to provide further clarity on the central bank’s