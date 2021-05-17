Galaxy Digital books $860M in net comprehensive income in Q1 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Galaxy Digital books $860M in net comprehensive income in Q1

Galaxy Digital Holdings, a cryptocurrency-focused investment manager, booked a stellar first quarter on the back of surging digital asset valuations.

The company’s net comprehensive income, which includes net income and unrealized income, surged to $860.2 million in the quarter ending March 31. In the first quarter of 2020, Galaxy Digital booked losses of $26.9 million.