Fresh COVID-19 cases dent sentiment in Asia, Turkish lira surges

Turkey’s lira recovered from near record lows on Monday, as the country lifted some COVID-19 restrictions, while gains in most other emerging market assets were capped by concerns over rising virus cases in Asia, and disappointing Chinese data.

The lira rose about 1.4% to 8.3256, leading gains across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), after the government said it will allow movement during the day after a strict lockdown imposed nearly three weeks ago.

The currency was set for its best day since early April, as it recovered from levels close to an all-time low of 8.5789. Concerns over dwindling FX reserves, central bank credibility and general risk aversion had hit the lira hard in recent weeks.

Turkish stocks rose 0.6%, with most other bourses in the EMEA region marking small gains.

Leading losses among EMEA currencies, South Africa’s rand dropped 0.5%, while Russia’s rouble fell 0.1% ahead of preliminary first quarter GDP data due later in the day.

Chile’s stocks and the peso were widely expected to open lower, after the country’s center-right ruling coalition suffered a shock loss as voters backed independents for the body that will draft the country’s new constitution.