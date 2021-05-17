Foundation Automotive’s Henson Brand Dealerships Give Back to Teachers in a Big Way

Article content

Henson Brand Dealerships in Madisonville TX gives away a brand new car to deserving teacher of the year within the Huntsville ISD school division.

MADISONVILLE, Texas — Henson Brand dealerships, part of Foundation Automotive Corp., launched “Henson Hometown Heroes” to give back to local teachers in a time of great challenge and uncertainty. Mrs. Suzanna Salazar, a teacher within Huntsville ISD, was nominated by her colleagues as the lucky recipient of a 2 year lease on a 2021 Ford Bronco. All ISD staff members were also given 3 free oil changes and employee pricing! Henson Brand is known for its monthly giveback giveaways as a way of showing appreciation for their community.

“It’s extremely important that we recognize the people that are building our children’s futures and I’m very passionate about this as a father with 6 daughters. If it wasn’t for the teachers taking the time to go over and above, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Eric and I decided to bring the initiative back in our market area, especially with the added stress of covid this year. It has been a difficult year for them so we felt it was important to engage and celebrate the teachers this year and in the future by giving away a car,” said Chuck Kramer, Chief Operating Officer of Foundation Automotive Corp.