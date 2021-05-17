European stocks slip into negative territory as Asia worries weigh

Article content

European stocks dipped on Monday after staging a sharp recovery late last week, as underwhelming Chinese data and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some Asian countries outweighed optimism over the reopening of the British economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1%, adding to last week’s marginal losses spurred by a U.S. inflation scare.

Data showed China’s factories slowed their output growth in April and retail sales significantly missed expectations as officials warned of new problems affecting the economic recovery.

Fresh restrictions across Asia following a new wave of COVID-19 cases also dampened the mood despite prospects of improving economic recovery in the United Stated and Europe.

“Some mixed activity data from China are a reminder that even that economy is not fully through the pandemic’s effects,” Peel Hunt’s Ian Williams wrote in a morning note.

UK’s domestically focussed midcap index was flat, but hovered near a one-week high as the British economy reopened, giving 65 million people a measure of freedom after the gloom of a four-month COVID-19 lockdown.

However, there were concerns about a fast-spreading coronavirus variant first identified in India that could knock a full re-opening of the economy off track.