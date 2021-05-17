European stocks end flat between Asia worries, British re-opening cheer

Article content

European stocks ended flat on Monday as underwhelming Chinese data and caution over the spread of a COVID-19 variant outweighed optimism on the reopening of the British economy, while Sweden’s Kinnevik surged and was the top performer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended flat with travel and leisure stocks being the top losers, down 2.3%, while telecommunication stocks jumped the most, led by gains in Spanish telecom firm Telefonica

Dampening sentiment was data showing that China’s factories slowed their output growth in April and retail sales significantly missed expectations as officials warned of new problems affecting the economic recovery.

Meanwhile, fresh restrictions across Asia following a new wave of COVID-19 cases and concerns over the spread of a fast-spreading coronavirus variant first identified in India overshadowed optimism on UK’s economic reopening.

“Airlines are on the back foot once again today, with optimism over the reopening of international travel proving short-lived given concerns over the growth of the Indian COVID variant,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG.

“Unfortunately, the risks posed by this latest strain also raise questions around those same businesses that have just found reprieve from lockdown restrictions, with pub and restaurant chains all on the back foot despite the resumption of indoor dining,” added Mahony.