Europe Stocks Steady as Futures Slip; Oil Dips: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks were little changed on Monday as gains in automakers offset declines in energy shares, while Asian equities were mixed amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index traded modestly lower, with Ryanair Holdings Plc among the gainers after the airline pointed to a strong recovery in the second half. Stocks in Asia were mixed, as shares in Taiwan fell as the country raced to contain its worst outbreak of the coronavirus. U.S. equity futures slipped following Friday’s rally.
Treasuries nudged higher while the dollar fluctuated. Most commodities opened the week on a steadier footing after last week’s volatility. Brent crude oil declined. Bitcoin steadied after Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. hasn’t sold from its holdings of the token.
Concerns that policy makers may have to pull back support sooner than expected to quell rising inflation have weighed on global equities. Investors this week will parse the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting for any discussion about accelerating price pressures, and hints of a timeline for reducing asset purchases.
“The global economic recovery is well under way; that’s what’s fueling the inflation fears,” Olivier d’Assier, Qontigo head of APAC applied research, said on Bloomberg TV. It’s not surprising to see some profit taking after the rally in equity prices, he said.
The Federal Reserve’s policy is in a good place right now, said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, while playing down data that she warns will be volatile as the economy reopens. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are due to speak this week.
Click here for MLIV’s Question of the Day: How Far Can East-West Stocks Divergence Go?
Here are some key events this week:
Reserve Bank of Australia publishes minutes of its latest meeting TuesdayFed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are among policy makers speaking this weekThe Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflation
These are some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.2% as of 8:32 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.1%.
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro was little changed at $1.2139.The British pound jumped 0.1% to $1.411.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.439 per dollar.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 109.25 per dollar.
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank one basis point to 1.62%.The yield on two-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 0.14%.Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.12%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to 0.856%.Japan’s 10-year yield dipped less than one basis point to 0.085%.
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.1% to $65.32 a barrel.Brent crude dipped 0.2% to $68.57 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.5% to $1,852.90 an ounce.
