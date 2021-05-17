Europe Stocks Steady as Futures Slip; Oil Dips: Markets Wrap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — European stocks were little changed on Monday as gains in automakers offset declines in energy shares, while Asian equities were mixed amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index traded modestly lower, with Ryanair Holdings Plc among the gainers after the airline pointed to a strong recovery in the second half. Stocks in Asia were mixed, as shares in Taiwan fell as the country raced to contain its worst outbreak of the coronavirus. U.S. equity futures slipped following Friday’s rally.

Treasuries nudged higher while the dollar fluctuated. Most commodities opened the week on a steadier footing after last week’s volatility. Brent crude oil declined. Bitcoin steadied after Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. hasn’t sold from its holdings of the token.

Concerns that policy makers may have to pull back support sooner than expected to quell rising inflation have weighed on global equities. Investors this week will parse the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting for any discussion about accelerating price pressures, and hints of a timeline for reducing asset purchases.

“The global economic recovery is well under way; that’s what’s fueling the inflation fears,” Olivier d’Assier, Qontigo head of APAC applied research, said on Bloomberg TV. It’s not surprising to see some profit taking after the rally in equity prices, he said.