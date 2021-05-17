Euro zone bond yields back away from multi-month highs for now

Article content

LONDON — Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday, pulling back from multi-month highs as markets took time out from a recent sharp selloff.

A recovering economy that could encourage the European Central Bank to slow the pace of its emergency bond purchases, a pick up in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout that boosts the growth outlook and rising U.S. inflation have renewed upward pressure on sovereign bond yields.

German 10-year Bund yields last week rose almost 10 basis points, the biggest one-week rise since February. Italian yields climbed almost 16 bps in their biggest weekly jump in over a year.

But stability appeared to return to bond markets early on Monday with most 10-year bond yields down 1-2 bps across the currency bloc.

German 10-year bond yields were down 1 bps at -0.14% , having risen as high as -0.096% last week — their highest level in almost two years.

“Bunds stabilize around key levels as the market is taking a breather from the recent yield chase and the focus shifts from inflation towards subdued activity data,” analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.

Data on Monday showed China’s factories slowed their output growth in April and retail sales significantly missed expectations.