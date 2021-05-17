EU, U.S. say they can partner to hold China to account on ‘trade-distorting policies’ By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. and European Union flags are pictured in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

(Reuters) – The United States and the European Union issued a joint statement on Monday saying that they can partner to “hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account”.

The statement was issued by the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

The statement announced the start of discussions to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR