EU suspends planned hike of tariffs on U.S. imports By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s executive will suspend a planned increase of duties on U.S. imports in a dispute over U.S. metal tariffs as the two sides start discussions on global overcapacity of steel and aluminium.
The European Commission said on Monday it would not go ahead with a proposed hike of its retaliatory tariffs that would have added a number of U.S. products and increased duties on others on June 1.
