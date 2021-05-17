EU agrees partial truce with U.S. over Trump tariffs

Article content

BRUSSELS — The European Union has agreed to a partial truce with the United States in a dispute over metal tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump and to start discussions on global overcapacity and China’s “trade-distorting” policies.

The European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, said on Monday it would suspend a planned hike of retaliatory tariffs for up to six months. These would have added U.S. products from lipstick to sports shoes and doubled to 50% duties on U.S. bourbon whiskey, motorbikes and motor boats on June 1.

In a joint statement, Brussels and Washington said that, as allies, they could promote high standards, address shared concerns “and hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account.”

The discussions would seek solutions before the end of the year to the issue of global steel and aluminum overcapacity.

A month ahead of a visit to Brussels by U.S. President Joe Biden, one EU diplomat said it would have been “terrible optics” if the bloc had raised tariffs on Harley Davidson bikes and products of other U.S. firms.

Bernd Lange, head of the trade committee of the European Parliament, said the United States needed to come to a EU-U.S. summit with a “tangible commitment to reciprocate the EU gesture. Otherwise, tariff hikes would be justified.