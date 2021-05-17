Emma Watson Speaks Out Against Engagement Rumors

“If I have news — I promise I’ll share it with you.”
You know Emma Watson — and you probably know that she hasn’t really been posting on social media lately.
In fact, the actor hasn’t sent a single tweet since August of 2020 — that is, until today.
Watson broke her silence on Twitter to seemingly address recent rumors that she and boyfriend Leo Robinton are newly engaged.
“Dear fans,” she began, before stating that speculation about her relationship or career are “was to create clicks” regardless of if they’re true or not.
“If I have news — I promise Ill share it with you,” she continued.
She also assured fans that they shouldn’t read too much into her time away from the public eye.
I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are,” she wrote. “[F]ailing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people.”
“I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times,” Watson continued in the final message of her Twitter thread.
“And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.”
There you have it. If Watson’s got news to share, she’ll be the first to share it.
