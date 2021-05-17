Emma Stone Talks About Her Cruella Transformation

Being a villain has never been so fashionable.
If you haven’t heard by now, Emma Stone is portraying the live-action version of the iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil.
The film is headed to theaters and Disney+ on May 28, and fans (myself included) couldn’t be more excited to see this origin story come to life.
Leading up to the release date, Emma recently spoke about what she loved the most when she transformed into the Disney icon.
“I also loved that she’s kind of embracing her nature, the story of nature versus nurture a little bit,” she said. “The duality of those characters was really, really fun.”
“And it made playing Cruella even more fun because she gets to really lean into that and in a way she gets to act as Cruella…She finally really is that person,” she said. “There are a lot of really interesting layers to her.”
I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty damn excited to see what truly made Cruella who she is today.
Are you planning to watch Cruella? Let us know in the comments!
