Elon Musk hints Tesla may offload BTC, goes to war with crypto Twitter By Cointelegraph

Elon Musk hints Tesla may offload BTC, goes to war with crypto Twitter

By Matilda Colman
Elon Musk appears to have again been the catalyst for Bitcoin’s price shedding more than 10% over the weekend after Tesla (NASDAQ:)’s CEO appeared to suggest the firm may be planning to dump BTC from its balance sheet this quarter.

On May 16, Musk replied to a tweet predicting that Tesla may dump its BTC holdings this quarter. To the chagrin of the community, Musk simply replied: “Indeed.”